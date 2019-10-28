Menu

Syrian Kurdish forces say al-Baghdadi aide killed in joint operation with U.S.

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 28, 2019 8:01 am
What the death of al-Baghdadi means for ISIS
WATCH ABOVE: What the death of al-Baghdadi means for ISIS

The commander of Syria’s Kurdish forces says his group’s intelligence unit carried out a joint operation with U.S. troops in northern Syria hours, after the killing of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, targeting his right-hand man and IS spokesman.

The commander, Mazloum Abdi, says that Abu Hassan al-Muhajir was killed late on Sunday near Jarablus, a town in northwestern Syria.

READ MORE: The leader of ISIS is dead, according to Trump. Here’s what you need to know

U.S. officials had no immediate comments.

Al-Muhajir’s death would be another blow to the extremists.

‘He died like a dog, he died like a coward:’ Trump on death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
‘He died like a dog, he died like a coward:’ Trump on death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported al-Muhajir’s death, saying he was travelling in a convoy made up of an oil tanker and a sedan.

The report came hours after President Donald Trump announced al-Baghdadi was killed in a U.S. special forces operation in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province.

