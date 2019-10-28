Menu

World

European Union agrees to delay Brexit until January 31

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 28, 2019 5:57 am
Updated October 28, 2019 6:01 am
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to staff in the children's ward as he visits Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, England, Friday Oct. 25, 2019.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to staff in the children's ward as he visits Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, England, Friday Oct. 25, 2019. (Toby Melville/Pool via AP)

The European Council president says the bloc has agreed to grant Britain a new Brexit delay to Jan. 31 next year.

Donald Tusk said on Twitter “the EU 27 has agreed that it will accept the UK’s request for a Brexit flextension (…). The decision is expected to be formalized through a written procedure.”

Tusk’s announcement came as European Union diplomats met in Brussels to sign off on the new delay to Britain’s departure from the bloc, which had been due in just three days on Oct. 31.

UK’s Jeremy Corbyn says opposition to decide on election vote after Brexit delay decision
It’s the second time the Brexit deadline has been changed since the 2016 referendum on Britain’s departure from the EU.

-More to come

© 2019 The Canadian Press
