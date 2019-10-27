‘Just heartbreaking’: Cochrane and Calgary communities support 4 children left behind after father dies

Send this page to someone via email

Lee and Lacey Fowler were celebrating their 10th anniversary in Los Cabos, Mexico, in September.

It was their first holiday as a couple since they had kids. Less than 24 hours into the trip, Lee had a stroke.

The 47-year-old mechanic and his wife were medically evacuated to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary, where Lee died on Oct. 10.

“Just seeing him and seeing Lacey with Lee in a sedated coma was just heartbreaking,” said Leanne Parnell, Lacey’s sister-in-law, from her Calgary home on Sunday.

“Your heart goes out to Lacey and there’s nothing you can do. There’s nothing you can say that will bring Lee back.” Tweet This

The Cochrane couple has four children, ranging in age from two to eight years old.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s devastating,” said Lacey’s brother Brady Parnell. “The biggest thing is, you think about that family and you think about the four kids. That is hands down the most devastating thing about it. Four kids don’t have a dad anymore.”

Brady said Lee didn’t smoke and was healthy. He said the stroke completely blindsided the family. Brady described Lee as a cheerful man and a great dad.

“He was awesome. I can’t count how many people have messaged us saying that Lee was such a good person. He would do anything to make sure that he helped you out,” he said.

“He was wonderful and such a good dad. Those kids are going to miss him big time,” Leanne added.

Brady said he doesn’t think his children understand the magnitude of the tragedy yet.

“All those milestones that everyone else goes through, and they have both parents there, but these kids won’t, which is going to be a constant reminder of the great man that we lost,” he said.

Friends and family are now coming together to raise funds for Lacey and her children. Local businesses are also pitching in.

“The amount of people that have come forward trying to help Lacey is absolutely astounding,” Brady said.

Story continues below advertisement

Leanne started a GoFundMe page to help the family.

“Lacey’s story just gets you. It just breaks your heart, and I think so many random strangers read it and they want to help,” Leanne said. Tweet This

The A&W in Auburn Bay will be holding a fundraiser on Tuesday, Oct. 29, with a portion of sales going to support the Fowlers.