Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

RCMP investigating after body in ‘advanced state’ of decay found near Vancouver airport

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted October 26, 2019 9:34 pm
YVR Vancouver International Airport runway plane taking off
"There is no cause for alarm to the travelling public and no impact to airport operations," the airport said in an email. Global News

Richmond RCMP are investigating after a body was found near the end of a runway at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) Saturday.

Police said the body was found in an “advanced state” of decay in the southwest corner of Sea Island. Officers responded to the area shortly before 10:30 a.m.

It’s not clear how the body was found or who reported it to police.

READ MORE: Police investigating assault at YVR airport that left man with spinal injuries; 1 arrested

A spokesperson for YVR said the body was discovered in the foreshore area of the island, which is secured with no public access. RCMP said the area has “very limited accessibility.”

“There is no cause for alarm to the travelling public and no impact to airport operations,” the airport said in an email.

READ MORE: Air Canada plane diverted to Vancouver after engine shuts down mid-flight

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said the advanced state of the body’s decay means it could be some time before it is identified.

The investigation is in its early stages and is being assisted by the BC Coroners Service and the YVR Airport Authority.

Global News has reached out to the BC Coroners Service for any additional information they may have.

Woman arrested at YVR linked to airport theft ring
Woman arrested at YVR linked to airport theft ring
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRichmondBody FoundRichmond RCMPVancouver International AirportYVR AirportBody found RichmondSea Islandbody found at airportbody found at yvr airportbody found near yvr airport
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.