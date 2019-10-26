RCMP investigating after body in ‘advanced state’ of decay found near Vancouver airport

Send this page to someone via email

Richmond RCMP are investigating after a body was found near the end of a runway at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) Saturday.

Police said the body was found in an “advanced state” of decay in the southwest corner of Sea Island. Officers responded to the area shortly before 10:30 a.m.

It’s not clear how the body was found or who reported it to police.

A spokesperson for YVR said the body was discovered in the foreshore area of the island, which is secured with no public access. RCMP said the area has “very limited accessibility.”

“There is no cause for alarm to the travelling public and no impact to airport operations,” the airport said in an email.

RCMP said the advanced state of the body’s decay means it could be some time before it is identified.

The investigation is in its early stages and is being assisted by the BC Coroners Service and the YVR Airport Authority.

Global News has reached out to the BC Coroners Service for any additional information they may have.

