Lawyers to argue against consecutive sentences handed down in Quebec mosque attack

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 26, 2019 7:49 pm
Updated October 26, 2019 7:54 pm
Quebec City mosque gunman Alexandre Bissonnette appeals sentence
WATCH (March 8, 2019): Alexandre Bissonnette, the gunman in the Quebec City mosque shooting, is appealing his life sentence

A group of lawyers opposed to consecutive life sentences has been granted intervener status in an appeal of the sentence handed down to Quebec City mosque killer Alexandre Bissonnette.

The Montreal Defence Lawyers Association is arguing that the Criminal Code contravenes the Charter of Rights and Freedoms by allowing judges to stack life sentences for multiple murders instead imposing them concurrently.

Bissonnette, 29, pleaded guilty last year to six counts of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder after he walked into the mosque at the Islamic Cultural Centre during evening prayers on Jan. 29, 2017, and opened fire.

Quebec City mosque shooter's appeal to be heard in 2020

The Crown had requested a sentence of six consecutive 25-year terms with no chance of parole — 150 years in total — but Quebec Superior Court Justice Francois Huot opted for life imprisonment without the possibility of parole for 40 years, saying that a sentence beyond life expectancy would have been “absurd” and a charter violation.

The law, however, would have allowed the judge to impose a 150-year jail sentence, which is what the association is now challenging.

The lawyers argue that “a sentence exceeding life expectancy without review mechanism” would be “inconsistent with human dignity” and a violation of Section 12 of the charter, which grants protection from cruel and unusual punishment.

Imam says Bissonnette 'destroyed' his own parents, not just mosque victims
© 2019 The Canadian Press
