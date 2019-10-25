City of Saskatoon should consider stakeholder non-disclosure agreements: Dubois

Send this page to someone via email

A city councillor wants the City of Saskatoon to consider implementing non-disclosure agreements with stakeholders after someone leaked a proposed bicycle bylaw.

In September, Global News and other Saskatoon media outlets reported on a draft bylaw and report, which proposed revamping city bicycle rules. It suggested allowing child cyclists on sidewalks and implementing one-metre buffer zones. It didn’t include mandatory helmet provisions.

Coun. Bev Dubois’s notice of motion is included in the agenda for Monday’s city council meeting. It acknowledges city administration shares documents with stakeholders to get feedback.

The feedback is then included in reports to city committees, and later city council.

“I want our administration to review what we’re doing now and what we should be doing, so we don’t have any issues in the future of draft documents being released when they shouldn’t be,” Dubois said.

Even if stakeholders want an issue considered by the public, Dubois said public consultation occurs later in the city’s process.