Londoners ‘shining the light’ on gender-based violence with 10th annual campaign

Send this page to someone via email

The City of London is getting ready to go purple in support of the 10th annual Shine the Light campaign to support women who are victims of gender-based violence.

The campaign is organized by the London Abused Women’s Centre to raise awareness and show women who are experiencing violence they are not alone.

One of two women being honoured at this year’s campaign is domestic abuse survivor Natalia Jimenez.

Through a translator, Jimenez told people at the launch about the terror she suffered when she tried to leave her abusive relationship.

“On Jan. 2, 2013, after he realized I did not want to be with him anymore, he entered my apartment disguised as a woman and tried to kill me.”

“He locked the door and immediately grabbed me by the neck and started to choke me without mercy — he knew exactly what points of my neck to squeeze … He said to me that if I wasn’t his, I would not belong to anyone else.”

Story continues below advertisement

Jimenez originally came to Canada with her partner from Columbia as a refugee and said she was scared to seek help because she was afraid of being deported and not being able to support herself.

Natalia’s story is one that needs to be heard. I was deeply moved and inspired by her bravery. #ShineTheLight @endwomanabuse pic.twitter.com/rO6RdxVyhD — Dunner FM96 (@dunnerfmradio) October 25, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“I decided to accept (this honour) because I wanted to represent immigrant women, especially Latin America women. Many of us allow our partners to abuse us out of fear.”

She praised the staff at the London Abused Women’s Centre and other organizations who have helped her recover and learn about what a healthy relationship looks like.

“I hope I have served as an inspiration for women to stay away from abusive men and to report them.”

Story continues below advertisement

This year’s campaign is also drawing attention to murdered Indigenous woman, Sonya Cywink.

Cywink went missing in London in 1994, and her body was found brutally beaten and partially undressed four days later. To this day, her murder remains unsolved.

Speaking during the launch, Megan Walker, director of the London Abused Women’s Centre, said every year the campaign results in a significant increase in the number of women seeking help.

Last year they served 8,081 women, which Walker said is an increase of 103 per cent in just two years.

“When you wear purple or when you shine your building or your workplace purple, women ask why, and it gives you the opportunity to say, ‘we stand with you.’”

“This is about honouring the lives of women and children in our community and creating a safe environment for all women and girls.”

The lighting ceremony will take place next Friday with a tree in Victoria Park going purple for the next two months.

People are also encouraged to show their support for the campaign by wearing purple on Nov. 15.