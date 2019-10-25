Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Secret Mueller investigation testimony must be given to Democrats, judge rules

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 25, 2019 4:05 pm
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he departs for travel to South Carolina, at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., Oct. 25, 2019. .
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he departs for travel to South Carolina, at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., Oct. 25, 2019. . Tom Brenner/Reuters

WASHINGTON — A judge has ordered the Justice Department to give House Democrats secret grand jury testimony from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell made the directive in a brief order on Friday.

READ MORE: Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation: An extensive timeline

Democrats had requested that the department provide the material, which was redacted from Mueller’s report, as part of their ongoing impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Justice Department lawyers argued at a hearing earlier this month that House Democrats already had sufficient evidence from Mueller’s investigation, including copies of summaries of FBI witness interviews.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Donald TrumpRussiarobert muellerRussia InvestigationRobert Mueller Russia investigationRobert Mueller Trumpjustice department muellermueller grand jury testimonyrobert mueller grand jury testimony
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.