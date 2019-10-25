Extensive power outages throughout North Okanagan, Shuswap, Thompson regions from windstorm

Thousands of residents in the North Okanagan and Shuswap are without power due to a windstorm that’s rolling across most of the province.
According to B.C. Hydro, the strong windstorm has caused extensive outages throughout the Southern Interior, ranging from 100 Mile House to Kamloops to Chase and Salmon Arm.
B.C. Hydro says there are four outages in the Okanagan and Kootenays affecting 9,133 customers, while there are 70 outages in the Thompson and Shuswap regions affecting 36,184 customers.
“Crews will be responding as quickly as possible to get power back for affected customers,” B.C. Hydro said on its website.
“Individual restoration times will be provided once crews are able to assess the damage and repairs required. If you see a fallen power line, stay back at least 10 metres and call 911 to report.”
