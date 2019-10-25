Extensive power outages throughout North Okanagan, Shuswap, Thompson regions from windstorm

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of residents in the North Okanagan and Shuswap are without power due to a windstorm that’s rolling across most of the province.

According to B.C. Hydro, the strong windstorm has caused extensive outages throughout the Southern Interior, ranging from 100 Mile House to Kamloops to Chase and Salmon Arm.

B.C. Hydro says there are four outages in the Okanagan and Kootenays affecting 9,133 customers, while there are 70 outages in the Thompson and Shuswap regions affecting 36,184 customers.

News conference in Enderby disrupted by intense weather as a powerful weather system sweeps across the North Okanagan. It brought with it strong winds, rain and hail. Storm knocking out power in the area. More details to come. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/ZclNXiIKSj — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) October 25, 2019

Heavy winds have caused an outage to 2,700 customers near #VernonBC. We'll share updates here: https://t.co/2XorwgsdtM pic.twitter.com/Njrm2nkhxt — BC Hydro (@bchydro) October 25, 2019

“Crews will be responding as quickly as possible to get power back for affected customers,” B.C. Hydro said on its website.

“Individual restoration times will be provided once crews are able to assess the damage and repairs required. If you see a fallen power line, stay back at least 10 metres and call 911 to report.”

There's an outage affecting 1,000 customers in #Sicamous. Crews will be sharing updates here: https://t.co/FmwudX8dJP pic.twitter.com/T19HsoGlRh — BC Hydro (@bchydro) October 25, 2019

2,200 customers in #Enderby are currently without power. Crews will be sharing updates as available here: https://t.co/TGQAm55ADZ pic.twitter.com/uBzJU2nQCi — BC Hydro (@bchydro) October 25, 2019

Strong winds have caused an outage for 1,500 customers in #ArmstrongBC. We'll share updates as available here: https://t.co/lV7BdPzJD7 pic.twitter.com/qL707tV2eV — BC Hydro (@bchydro) October 25, 2019

Due to the wind storm, #Kamloops Fire Rescue has closed Todd Road to all traffic going up. Traffic is able to go down, but all service is currently suspended in Barnhartvale. This affects Route 17 service. — BC Transit (@BCTransit) October 25, 2019