Eminem grilled by Secret Service over Ivanka Trump lyrics

Eminem was interviewed by the U.S. Secret Service over “threatening lyrics” about U.S. President Donald Trump’s daughter, according to documents obtained by BuzzFeed News.

The records show that Eminem was grilled over his 2017 song Framed, in which he raps about Ivanka Trump being in the trunk of his car.

“But dog, how the f— is Ivanka Trump in the trunk of my car? / Gotta get to the bottom of it to try to solve it / Must go above and beyond, ’cause it’s incumbent upon me / Plus I feel somewhat responsible for the dumb little blonde / Girl, that motherf—in’ baton twirler that got dumped in the pond / Second murder with no recollection of it,” Eminem raps.

Eminem was also questioned about his freestyle during the 2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards.

The pre-recorded freestyle titled The Storm sees Eminem take down Trump for his Twitter presence and luxurious lifestyle and questions Trump’s own patriotism following his attacks on athletes.

Eminem called Trump everything from “Donald the b****” to a “racist grandpa” in the four-and-a-half-minute freestyle.

“We better give Obama props ’cause what we got in office now is a kamikaze that will probably cause a nuclear holocaust while the drama pops, and he waits for sh** to quiet down, he’ll just gas his plane up and fly around till the bombing stops,” Eminem rapped.

The rapper decried Trump’s comments following the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., the Las Vegas shooting and hurricane Maria, which struck Puerto Rico.

“But this is his form of distraction, plus he gets an enormous reaction when he attacks the NFL so we focus on that, instead of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada. All these horrible tragedies and he’s bored and would rather cause a Twitter storm with the Packers. Then says he wants to lower our taxes,” Eminem raps.

According to the documents, a reporter from TMZ reached out to the Secret Service seeking comment on the Ivanka lyrics.

“I want to know if your agency is investigating Eminem for his threatening lyrics about First Daughter Ivanka Trump,” the email asked.

Eminem was contacted through his lawyers in 2017 and the interview with the Secret Service took place on Jan. 16, 2018.

The Secret Service called the Framed lyrics “threatening” and said Eminem “threatens protectee” and described him as “exhibiting inappropriate behaviour.”

The documents also recount that when agents began reading Eminem the lyrics of the song, “Mathers was familiar [with] the song and began [to] rap along with the interviewers as the verse was read.”

Following the interview, the Secret Service did not refer Eminem’s case to a federal prosecutor.

In August 2018, Eminem released his album Kamikaze and rapped about his meeting with Secret Service on The Ringer.

“Cause Agent Orange just sent the Secret Service/To meet in person to see if I really think of hurting him,” Eminem raps.