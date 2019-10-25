No injuries during overnight fire at former Orillia school

Send this page to someone via email

There are no injuries following a fire that occurred overnight at the former Mount Slaven Public School in Orillia.

According to acting Orillia fire chief Brent Thomas, the call about a blaze at 50 Westmount Dr. N. was received at 12:52 a.m. Friday.

“It occurred near the centre of the building,” Thomas told Global News.

“There’s a gymnasium and then there’s classrooms and hallways all around it, but it was in the centre in the gymnasium area of the school.”

Orillia Fire on scene structure fire 50 Westmount drive N. please assist us by avoiding Westmount Dr, Mary St, John St and McKenzie. Majority of fire is out no injuries. pic.twitter.com/Hd2pimkryu — Orillia Fire (@OrilliaFire) October 25, 2019

Thomas said the fire, which was contained within the gym and its roof area, has been put out completely.

“It took until about 9 o’clock this morning to get all of the hot spots extinguished,” he said.

According to Thomas, the cost of damage is estimated to be close to $1 million.

“There’s no concerns externally for health issues,” the acting fire chief said.

“We are aware of asbestos within the school, so we were careful to wear protective breathing devices while we were in the school.”

Thomas added that no evacuations took place in the area.

The Ontario Fire Marshal will be on scene Friday to investigate.

