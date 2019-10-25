Menu

No injuries during overnight fire at former Orillia school

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 25, 2019 11:20 am
The fire was contained within the former school's gymnasium and its roof area, according to the acting Orillia fire chief.
There are no injuries following a fire that occurred overnight at the former Mount Slaven Public School in Orillia.

According to acting Orillia fire chief Brent Thomas, the call about a blaze at 50 Westmount Dr. N. was received at 12:52 a.m. Friday.

“It occurred near the centre of the building,” Thomas told Global News.

“There’s a gymnasium and then there’s classrooms and hallways all around it, but it was in the centre in the gymnasium area of the school.”

Thomas said the fire, which was contained within the gym and its roof area, has been put out completely.

“It took until about 9 o’clock this morning to get all of the hot spots extinguished,” he said.

According to Thomas, the cost of damage is estimated to be close to $1 million.

READ MORE: Police searching for information following ‘suspicious’ fire in Barrie

“There’s no concerns externally for health issues,” the acting fire chief said.

“We are aware of asbestos within the school, so we were careful to wear protective breathing devices while we were in the school.”

Thomas added that no evacuations took place in the area.

The Ontario Fire Marshal will be on scene Friday to investigate.

Major fire in Bracebridge under investigation
