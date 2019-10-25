Menu

Man in burning car rushed to hospital in critical condition

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted October 25, 2019 8:47 am
Officers were called to 52 Street and 76 Avenue Southeast just before 2 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. .
Calgary police say a man in his 40s was rushed to hospital in critical condition on Friday after the vehicle he was travelling in caught fire.

According to police, officers were called to 52 Street and 76 Avenue Southeast just before 2 a.m. by someone who saw a vehicle driving through a parking lot with burning tires.

The witness told police the vehicle turned into oncoming traffic, jumped a curb and travelled onto a side street.

The Calgary Police Service said the man found inside the vehicle had a slight pulse and was still breathing.

It’s unknown what caused the vehicle to catch fire.

