Power nearly restored, Red River crests after early fall snowstorm in Manitoba

It took two weeks, specialists from several Canadian cities and provinces, helicopters and amphibious vehicles, but power has now been restored in southern Manitoba except to a handful of customers after a storm downed trees, power lines and twisted transmission towers like warm dough.

Manitoba Hydro says all power will be restored Friday to the last of the 150,000 customers who lost it during the weekend of Oct. 11 as an early fall Colorado low brought wet, heavy snow and wicked winds to the province.

As of Friday morning at 6:45 a.m., Hydro’s outages map showed six outages in the province, with 20 customers without power, most of those in the areas hit hardest by the storm, including the Interlake and the RM of Grahamdale.

It was unclear if all the remaining customers on the map were without power due to the storm.

We're in the final push to restore power to all Manitobans. Here's what restoration efforts at our Lundar camp look like. Thank you to all volunteers and Manitobans for your support. We won't stop working for you.https://t.co/3N1XNybwb7 — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) October 24, 2019

Manitoba Hydro’s Bruce Owen said two communities, St. Martin and Dauphin River, were being served by large portable generators as the lines to the community are fixed.

Now, he said, clean-up and salvage begins.

“We also have to begin planning the repair to our damaged transmission; the crumpled towers you may have seen on our Facebook and Twitter pages.” Tweet This

“Given the amount of materials we’ve used in such a short period of time — we reset almost 4,000 wood poles since the storm him almost two weeks ago — we are now busy restocking our stores in Winnipeg and at district offices around the province.”

The total cost for repairs and cleanups will likely exceed $100 million, Hydro said Monday.

The outages prompted several thousand people to flee their First Nations into Brandon, Portage la Prairie and Winnipeg as they waited for the power to return. Global News has reached out to the Red Cross for the latest information on the evacuees.

Meanwhile, the Red River crested in Winnipeg on Wednesday at 17.16 James Avenue Datum, and Thursday’s levels dropped to 17.13. Spring’s crest was 17.67 on Apr. 15.

