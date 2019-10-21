Menu

Storm repair estimates total more than $100 million: Manitoba Hydro

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 21, 2019 1:08 pm
A Hydro pole being replaced.
A Hydro pole being replaced. Manitoba Hydro

The record-setting storm may be over, but many Manitobans are still picking up the pieces.

Manitoba Hydro said preliminary cost estimates for the repairs from the storm are over $100 million.

Hydro’s Bruce Owen told 680 CJOB that the extensive cleanup efforts continue, which includes trying to get the power back on for less than 1,500 customers across the province – an effort Owen said is still going to take some time.

“Our focus now is on getting the last remaining customers up and back in their own homes, particularly in our Indigenous communities,” he said.

“Now we have to turn our attention to fixing our transmission system that was damaged. That’s going to take weeks, if not months to complete.”

READ MORE: Fewer than 2,000 still in the dark after devastating Manitoba snowstorm

Owen said a lot of the lines that are still down are in hard-to-reach areas – and that current weather conditions aren’t making Hydro’s job any easier.

“What’s going to probably slow us down is we’ve got some rain and some wind moving into the area. We’ll continue to work, but it’ll slow us down a bit. “

Further complicating things is election day, and many storm-displaced Manitobans and Hydro workers are nowhere near their regular polling stations.

“Elections Canada has brought 22 people in to help us do this,” said Owen.

“There’s two polls, one at Portage and Southport and another at our temporary camp at Lundar, so we’ll rotate crews through who want to vote.”

Winnipeg’s clean up of storm-damaged trees could take a year
Winnipeg’s clean up of storm-damaged trees could take a year
TAGS
Federal ElectionManitoba Hydrocanada votespower outagessnowstormManitoba StormBruce OwenManitoba votestorm voting
