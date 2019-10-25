Saskatchewan weather outlook: major cold front blasts through province

Send this page to someone via email

Seventy km/h wind gusts blast through Saskatchewan with snow as temperatures topple down over a dozen degrees.

Weather forecast

Friday

Temperatures started the day out around the freezing mark before surging into double digits before noon under partly-to-mostly cloudy skies.

A wind warning is in effect for up to 100 km/h gusts late Friday in parts of western Saskatchewan.

Wind warning is in effect for Rosetown, Kindersley, Swift Current, Leader & Cypress Hills for up to 100 km/h wind gusts along a cold front tonight: https://t.co/SwnWWWqA5U #yxe #Sask #skstorm #yqr pic.twitter.com/eJmqU2vUcg — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) October 25, 2019

The last really nice day of the month will finish with the mercury making it into the mid-teens with increasing sunshine across the south as strong southwesterly wind gusts upwards of 50 km/h.

Friday night

Winds strengthen even further Friday night with 70 km/h gusts possible as a risk of rain and snow slides through Saskatoon with temperatures falling just below freezing.

Saturday

The cold front will have plowed through the province by Saturday morning leaving winds of 50 km/h with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h from the northwest in its wake.

Lingering snow is possible early Saturday as an intense low-pressure system pushes east. SkyTracker Weather

There is a chance of some mixed precipitation in Regina and pockets of flurries in Saskatoon as temperatures nudge just above freezing before falling into mid-minus single digits with minus double-digit wind chills in Regina for the Heritage Classic Saturday night.

Minus double-digit wind chills return for the Heritage Classic in Regina Saturday Night SkyTracker Weather

Sunday

Clouds linger in Regina on Sunday with a chance of flurries early in the day with sunshine in Saskatoon that won’t last long before clouds and a risk of snow return later in the day.

Morning wind chills will be in the minus teens and the mercury will stay below freezing all day long.

Snow slides back into the Saskatoon area Sunday night. SkyTracker Weather

Workweek outlook

Flurries are likely to linger into the day on Monday before skies start to clear on Tuesday with daytime highs staying well below freezing and minus double-digit morning temperatures returning mid-week.

1 to 6 centimetres of snow is possible by Monday morning, much of which will melt on contact with the warm ground. SkyTracker Weather

Here is your Regina 7-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

Here is your Saskatoon 7-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

Barbara Lloyd took the October 25 Your Saskatchewan picture of the day in Regina:

