Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Northwest Territories legislators pick Caroline Cochrane as new premier

By Bob Weber The Canadian Press
Posted October 24, 2019 4:30 pm
The NWT legislative assembly is shown Tuesday Aug. 21, 2001 in Yellowknife.
The NWT legislative assembly is shown Tuesday Aug. 21, 2001 in Yellowknife. CP PHOTO/Chuck Stoody

YELLOWKNIFE — Recently elected politicians in the Northwest Territories have chosen a two-term member of the legislature and former social worker as the new premier.

Caroline Cochrane was picked Thursday after three rounds of balloting by the 19 territorial MLAs, who selected from among four candidates.

“We will make this next four years the most progressive government in the Northwest Territories,” she said in her acceptance speech.

READ MORE: Canada election results — Northwest Territories

Cochrane, who represents a Yellowknife electoral district, becomes the first woman to lead the N.W.T. since Nellie Cournoyea left the job in 1995. Cochrane’s new position reflects the makeup of the new assembly, in which nine women were victorious in a territorial election earlier this month.

Under the territory’s consensus government, the premier and cabinet are chosen by members of the legislature after each election.

Story continues below advertisement

Cabinet was to be selected later Thursday. The premier assigns portfolios after that.

READ MORE: No women at table as Canada’s premiers meet in Saskatoon

Cochrane, who is Métis, was first elected in 2015 and served in a variety of cabinet posts, most recently in education, culture and employment. She also led the Campaign Schools for Women to promote and support women being elected to all levels of government.

Before entering politics, Cochrane worked for 20 years as a social worker with agencies that supported high-risk families.

Answering questions before the vote, she promised to work with all members of the legislature, both inside and outside cabinet.

“I believe we can do better,” she said. “The job of the premier is to bring together the members of the assembly.”

READ MORE: As sea ice recedes, N.W.T. premier says more investment needed in Arctic ports

She repeated that pledge after the results of the ballot were in.

“For each member that stands here, my commitment is to always have an open door, to put my heart in the people and to hear your words.”

Bob McLeod, who was premier for eight years, did not run for re-election.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Northwest Territoriesn.w.t.Caroline CochraneN.W.T. assemblyN.W.T. governmentN.W.T. new premierN.W.T. politicsnew Northwest Territories premierNorthwest Territories MLAs
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.