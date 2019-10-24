London animal rights activist ‘targeted’ by aggressive driver due to bumper stickers

Send this page to someone via email

Dash cams are now at the top of Abby McCuaig’s to-buy list.

The local animal rights activist says she’s lived through a few scary situations, the most recent being a road rage incident, and all because of her bumper stickers.

McCuaig has over a dozen bumper stickers on her car, all related to a topic that’s near and dear to her — animal rights.

Some of the stickers say “Support sanctuaries, not slaughterhouses,” and “Friends, not food.”

“I’m not trying to preach and say that this is how everyone should be,” says McCuaig.

“The whole idea with the messages is to get people to think, and if they’re ready for a change in their life, this might be the sign they’re looking for.”

McCuaig spoke with Craig Needles on the Craig Needles Show on 980 CFPL Thursday morning to share her recent traumatic experiences with a dangerous driver.

She says he pulled up very close beside her, and yelled offensive words.

“(He) just felt it was his right to yell very rude things out his window at me… I see a lot of bumper stickers and things I don’t agree with, but I would never (harm) the driver, or go out of my way to endanger their lives.”

McCuaig says she has yet to contact police, because “police can’t really do anything, especially if you don’t have dash cams.”

After hearing McCuaig’s story, another local animal rights activist is stepping up.

Matt Schwab spoke with Mike Stubbs on London Live Thursday afternoon.

Unlike McCuaig, Schwab says while he’s experienced his fair share of backlash and aggression, it’s not nearly as extreme as what McCuaig had dealt with.

“I definitely think (gender) plays into it… (some) may think there’s more risk in confronting other men, or they just have a different perception of women as more vulnerable.”

“It’s not a diet. It’s a belief system.” Tweet This

Despite still feeling shaken up over what happened on the road, McCuaig is open to the idea of coming face-to-face with the aggressive driver.

“I want to sit down and have a vegan burger and talk it out. I’m sure there’s a reason they responded in that way, and if they’re feeling threatened, let’s talk it out, but I really don’t think violence is the answer.”