Crime

Kingston police looking for man who wandered around city naked Monday morning

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 24, 2019 3:37 pm
Kingston police are looking for this man, who was caught on security cameras trying to enter two businesses completely in the buff on Monday morning.
Kingston police are looking for this man, who was caught on security cameras trying to enter two businesses completely in the buff on Monday morning. Kingston police

Kingston police are on the lookout for a nude man who was caught on camera earlier this month walking around a hotel and failed to get inside a senior’s home.

Police say he first visited a mid-town Kingston hotel around 5 a.m. on Oct. 7. He was seen arriving to the parking lot in a black truck that police believe to be a Ford Ranger. He exited the truck wearing only a black hat and a pair of shoes.

Police say he then walked through the hotel hallways for about ten minutes, before he got back in his truck and left.

Although no employees or guests saw the man while he was in the hotel, he was caught on security cameras.

About an hour and a half later, the man then tried to enter a west-end retirement home, still completely naked.

Police say when he realized the doors of the retirement home were locked, he got back into his truck and drove off.

Kingston police have released security images of the man, who they describe as Caucasian, approximately five feet eight inches to ten inches tall. He has dark brown hair and a scar under his belly button, and police believe he may be in his mid-to-late 20s.

