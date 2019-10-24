N.L. activists say police chief’s criticism of activist threatens democracy

Send this page to someone via email

Activists in St. John’s, N.L., are raising concerns about limits on dissent in the province amid revelations that the city’s police chief signed a letter denouncing the leader of a feminist organization because she had criticized the force.

A recent report by local news outlet The Independent dug into the letter, signed by several organizations including the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, that was sent to the board chair of the St. John’s Status of Women Council last fall.

READ MORE: Police in Newfoundland defend national undercover operation aimed at sex trade

The letter said Jenny Wright, the council’s executive director, was creating divisions in the community through her activism and public comments.

Jenny Wright poses in this undated handout photo. Activists in St. John’s, N.L., say a police chief’s signature on a letter denouncing the activism of Jenny Wright, former executive of a women’s rights group, threatens democracy and advocacy in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Graham Kennedy

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Chief Joe Boland says he chose to write to Wright’s employer after she posted on Twitter about a story involving an officer who was charged with violating a protection order.

Story continues below advertisement

The incident has prompted criticism from community groups including the status of women council and First Light, a non-profit Indigenous support organization, calling the chief’s actions a threat to democracy.

1:34 Woman, toddler found safe following alleged Scarborough abduction: Toronto Police Woman, toddler found safe following alleged Scarborough abduction: Toronto Police

Wright, who now works in Halifax, says the letter from the influential signatories was a factor in her decision to leave her post in March.

She says the incident, and Boland’s response, sets a worrying precedent that those who criticize powerful people could face retaliation from police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2019.