5 things to watch for as the Stampeders play in Winnipeg

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (10-7) have nothing to lose Friday night against the Calgary Stampeders (11-5). It’s Winnipeg’s final game of the regular season and they still have an outside chance to host a home playoff game . While there’s no doubt the Bombers will bring their “A game,” the question remains will it be enough against a very motivated Stampeders team?

Here are five very important factors that could determine the outcome of this game:

Zach Collaros: As expected, the Bombers are going to start the newly acquired quarterback in this very important showdown. He’s certainly not going to run the ball 15 times like Chris Streveler did last week in Calgary. That means Winnipeg running back Andrew Harris will be challenged to take a much bigger role on offense. The Stamps defense will pressure Collaros, early trying to make him uncomfortable in only his second start of the season. Let’s just hope he can come out of this game healthy. Winnipeg’s pass rush: Bombers defensive end Willie Jefferson may be the most outstanding defensive player in the CFL, however he was completely shut down last week. For most of the night, the Bombers only rushed three or four defensive linemen. Bo Levi Mitchell is the best quarterback in the league picking up the blitz and I will be surprised if he’s not facing a little more heat this time around. Running back Don Jackson is back on the Stampeder roster, and Ante Litre and Jackson are two of the best blocking backs on the team. Special teams: The Bombers may have the best special teams unit in the CFL and they completely shut down the Stamps last week. The Stamps return game only average 3 yards on two punt returns, and only 20 yards on 4 kickoff returns. Terry Williams is not healthy enough to go in the return match, so Josh Huff will likely get some extra work. Dexter McCoil: The 2014 CFL rookie of the year was a key signing by the Stampeders this week and he is inserted right into the lineup. While he will likely see limited duty on defense, he will be expected to be a key player on special teams. Team discipline: The Stampeders only took 3 penalties for 20 yards in last Saturday’s game. It goes without saying, another clean performance like that will go a long way to another victory. ​

Join me and the entire Calgary Stampeders broadcast crew as the Stamps take on the Blue Bombers on Friday, Oct. 25. The pregame show gets underway at 5 p.m. with kick-off at 6:30 p.m. on the radio home of the Calgary Stampeders — 770 CHQR.