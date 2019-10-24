More than 1,700 tonnes of fallen trees, branches collected since storm hit Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

The city has released drone footage of the piles of broken trees and branches its collected since the Thanksgiving weekend storm that knocked down tens of thousands of trees across Winnipeg.

And they’ve gotten a whole lot of wood.

In all the city says 1,7774 tonnes of storm-related wood debris had been dropped off at the Brady Road landfill, two-weeks after a Colorado Low hit the city and parts of Manitoba Oct. 10-11.

“We’ve seen considerably more traffic at our designated disposal sites since the October storm event,” said Michael Gordichuk, the city’s manager of solid waste, said in a release.

“We’ve had over 12,000 visits by residential customers dropping off storm-related wood debris at the 4R Winnipeg Depots and the landfill sites.

“We want to thank all the residents who have, and continue to safely deposit storm-related wood debris at one of the City’s designated sites.”

The city has previously said as many as 30,000 of Winnipeg’s trees fell during the storm and estimates the cleanup could take a year.

The debris will be “beneficially reused”, according to the city, which said one use for the wood involves chipping and grinding the branches and adding them to biosolids and street sweepings to create a soil-like material for landscaping.

Winnipeggers can take their wood debris to the 4R Winnipeg Depots, the Brady Road Resource Management Facility, or the Summit Road Landfill.

More information on what to do with the debris from fallen trees and branches can be found at the city’s website.

