Storm rolls into Manitoba, affecting traffic, hydro power

Southern Manitoba continued to get hammered with precipitation Thursday morning, with much the area west of Winnipeg under a winter storm warning, while the east was under a rainfall warning.
The city itself is under a winter storm watch, with a mixture of wet snow or rain expected throughout the day. Environment Canada is calling for 5-10 cm of snow and temperatures steady around the freezing mark.
The wind will also be a factor, with gusts up to 70 km/h.
Environment Canada said the storm could impact power lines, something Manitoba Hydro has already been experiencing.
Hydro was dealing with a number of weather-related power outages across the province on Thursday morning.
As of Thursday morning, thousands of Hydro customers in locations across the province were dealing with outages, with multiple neighbourhoods in Winnipeg alone waiting for their service to be repaired.
Traffic has also been impacted by the stormy weather, with slushy and wet roads as the falling snow melts.
There have been a number of reports of collisions and other delays throughout the city.
