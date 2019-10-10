Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Storm rolls into Manitoba, affecting traffic, hydro power

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 10, 2019 11:16 am
Updated October 10, 2019 11:28 am
Snow flies at Portage and Main.
Snow flies at Portage and Main. Elisha Dacey/Global News

Southern Manitoba continued to get hammered with precipitation Thursday morning, with much the area west of Winnipeg under a winter storm warning, while the east was under a rainfall warning.

The city itself is under a winter storm watch, with a mixture of wet snow or rain expected throughout the day. Environment Canada is calling for 5-10 cm of snow and temperatures steady around the freezing mark.

The wind will also be a factor, with gusts up to 70 km/h.

Environment Canada said the storm could impact power lines, something Manitoba Hydro has already been experiencing.

Hydro was dealing with a number of weather-related power outages across the province on Thursday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Thursday morning, thousands of Hydro customers in locations across the province were dealing with outages, with multiple neighbourhoods in Winnipeg alone waiting for their service to be repaired.

Traffic has also been impacted by the stormy weather, with slushy and wet roads as the falling snow melts.

There have been a number of reports of collisions and other delays throughout the city.

A person waits for the bus in the snow.
A person waits for the bus in the snow. Shane Gibson/Global News
A man shovels an apartment building driveway.
A man shovels an apartment building driveway. Shane Gibson/Global News
Snow on a Winnipeg Transit bus stop sign.
Snow on a Winnipeg Transit bus stop sign. Shane Gibson/Global News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
SnowWinnipeg weatherSnowfallManitoba HydroWinnipeg trafficEarly Winter
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.