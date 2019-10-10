Storm rolls into Manitoba, affecting traffic, hydro power

Send this page to someone via email

Southern Manitoba continued to get hammered with precipitation Thursday morning, with much the area west of Winnipeg under a winter storm warning, while the east was under a rainfall warning.

The city itself is under a winter storm watch, with a mixture of wet snow or rain expected throughout the day. Environment Canada is calling for 5-10 cm of snow and temperatures steady around the freezing mark.

The wind will also be a factor, with gusts up to 70 km/h.

Environment Canada said the storm could impact power lines, something Manitoba Hydro has already been experiencing.

#mboutage Staff are working on a fix to an outage on the east side of Lake Winnipeg affecting about 1,440 customers in several northern communities. No estimated time for restoration at this time. pic.twitter.com/sjX8EzedMU — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) October 10, 2019

Hydro was dealing with a number of weather-related power outages across the province on Thursday morning.

As of Thursday morning, thousands of Hydro customers in locations across the province were dealing with outages, with multiple neighbourhoods in Winnipeg alone waiting for their service to be repaired.

#mboutage We have crews working on a fix for an outage in North Inkster Industrial area. About 480 customers are without power. No estimated time for restoration at the moment. pic.twitter.com/hNM6hdE5a8 — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) October 10, 2019

Traffic has also been impacted by the stormy weather, with slushy and wet roads as the falling snow melts.

There have been a number of reports of collisions and other delays throughout the city.

CURRENT TRAFFIC: KENASTON @ GRANT

Slow moving due to collision @ tuxedo, recovery on scene, expect delays up to 20 minutes along RT90 south of Tuxedo. #traffic #winnipeg #wpgtmc pic.twitter.com/DUsUL2rrqN — Winnipeg TMC (@WinnipegTMC) October 10, 2019

A person waits for the bus in the snow. Shane Gibson/Global News A man shovels an apartment building driveway. Shane Gibson/Global News Snow on a Winnipeg Transit bus stop sign. Shane Gibson/Global News