Crime

Man dies in Hamilton hospital after September hit-and run

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 24, 2019 11:14 am
Hamilton police say the man hit by an SUV on Main Street East on Sept. 20 has died in hospital.
Hamilton police say the man hit by an SUV on Main Street East on Sept. 20 has died in hospital. Don Mitchell / Global News

An unidentified man sent to hospital in September with serious injuries after a hit-and-run in Central Hamilton has died, according to police.

Investigators say the man – hit around 9 p.m. on Sept. 20 at a crosswalk near Main Street East and Sanford Avenue – succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Man in hospital with serious injuries after hit-and-run in Hamilton: police

It’s believed he was hit by an eastbound dark-coloured SUV, which did not remain on scene.

Police believe the suspect vehicle had extensive damage to the front end and windshield.

Initially, investigators were unable to identify the male pedestrian. However, in a later release, detectives said they had a name but would not reveal it as per the wishes of the victim’s family.

READ MORE: 14-year-old boy charged after threatening school: Hamilton police

Story continues below advertisement

 

In their identity search, police said the man was aged 50-70 years old and about 6 feet tall. He was wearing grey shorts, a white t-shirt and white running shoes. He walked with the assistance of a cane.

The incident is the 6th pedestrian death of 2019, say collision investigators.

Anyone with information can reach out to the collision reconstruction unit at (905) 546-4753 or (905) 546-4755.

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Hamilton PoliceHamOntmain street eastHamilton General Hospitalcollision reconstruction unitSanford Avenuehamilton hit and run deathhit and run death hamilton
