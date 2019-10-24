Man dies in Hamilton hospital after September hit-and run

Send this page to someone via email

An unidentified man sent to hospital in September with serious injuries after a hit-and-run in Central Hamilton has died, according to police.

Investigators say the man – hit around 9 p.m. on Sept. 20 at a crosswalk near Main Street East and Sanford Avenue – succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Wednesday.

It’s believed he was hit by an eastbound dark-coloured SUV, which did not remain on scene.

Police believe the suspect vehicle had extensive damage to the front end and windshield.

Initially, investigators were unable to identify the male pedestrian. However, in a later release, detectives said they had a name but would not reveal it as per the wishes of the victim’s family.

Story continues below advertisement

In their identity search, police said the man was aged 50-70 years old and about 6 feet tall. He was wearing grey shorts, a white t-shirt and white running shoes. He walked with the assistance of a cane.

The incident is the 6th pedestrian death of 2019, say collision investigators.

Anyone with information can reach out to the collision reconstruction unit at (905) 546-4753 or (905) 546-4755.

2:24 Toronto police release video of fatal hit and run that left 34-year-old Scarborough woman dead Toronto police release video of fatal hit and run that left 34-year-old Scarborough woman dead