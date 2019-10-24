Mint coins, Vietnamese currency, watches, cameras stolen from Northumberland home: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Northumberland OPP are investigating the reported theft of multiple items from a residence in Hamilton Township on Tuesday morning.

OPP attended a residence on Shortt Street in Harwood near Rice Lake for reports of a break and enter. OPP say sometime between 5 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., a suspect or suspects entered the home through the back door, which had been damaged and forced open.

Police say the home had been rummaged through and the following items were reported missing:

$1,000 in Vietnamese currency (paper bills)

Canadian Mint coins from 1998 in a burgundy leather case

Canadian Mint coins from 1995 in a grey leather case

Women’s Guess brand silver-coloured wristwatch

Four men’s wristwatches (one with a skeletal model with the inner mechanical workings visible and a brown snakeskin-design band)

Unopened 40 oz. bottle of Crown Royal whisky

Canon camera with several detachable lenses

Marcum underwater camera system

Anyone with information is asked to call their nearest OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via the Peterborough/Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

