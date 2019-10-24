Menu

Crime

Mint coins, Vietnamese currency, watches, cameras stolen from Northumberland home: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 24, 2019 11:55 am
Updated October 24, 2019 12:01 pm
Northumberland OPP are investigating a residential break and enter in Hamilton Township.
Northumberland OPP are investigating a residential break and enter in Hamilton Township. Nick Westoll/Global News File

Northumberland OPP are investigating the reported theft of multiple items from a residence in Hamilton Township on Tuesday morning.

OPP attended a residence on Shortt Street in Harwood near Rice Lake for reports of a break and enter. OPP say sometime between 5 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., a suspect or suspects entered the home through the back door, which had been damaged and forced open.

READ MORE: Four arrested after drug raids in Northumberland County, Oshawa, OPP say

Police say the home had been rummaged through and the following items were reported missing:

  • $1,000 in Vietnamese currency (paper bills)
  • Canadian Mint coins from 1998 in a burgundy leather case
  • Canadian Mint coins from 1995 in a grey leather case
  • Women’s Guess brand silver-coloured wristwatch
  • Four men’s wristwatches (one with a skeletal model with the inner mechanical workings visible and a brown snakeskin-design band)
  • Unopened 40 oz. bottle of Crown Royal whisky
  • Canon camera with several detachable lenses
  • Marcum underwater camera system
Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call their nearest OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via the Peterborough/Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

Break And EnterNorthumberlandNorthumberland OPPCamerasHamilton TownshipCrown RoyalVietnamesemint coinsShort Roadwrist watches
