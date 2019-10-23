Vancouver council to vote on ‘collaborative decampment’ of Oppenheimer Park

Send this page to someone via email

The issue of Vancouver’s Oppenheimer Park is slated to head back to council on Wednesday.

Non-Partisan Association (NPA) and Green councillors Lisa Dominato and Michael Wiebe are bringing a joint motion to city hall, proposing a path forward with the growing, year-old homeless encampment.

The Vancouver Park Board, which has jurisdiction over the park, has refused to seek an injunction to clear the campers, and instead called for a multi-jurisdictional task homelessness task force.

If approved, Wiebe and Dominato’s motion would see city staff develop a “collaborative decampment plan” that would be sent to the Park Board for approval “with the goal of restoring the park for broad public use.”

The Park Board voted to move forward with a “collaborative decampment” at an emergency meeting last month that heard from police, fire and city officials who spoke to “deteriorating conditions” in the park.

The motion would also see the city create a “dedicated, coordinated cross-jurisdictional Homeless Outreach Services Team” (HOST) “that serves to connect unsheltered and sheltered people to appropriate housing, health and support services.”

The motion also calls on city staff to look for ways to expand the peer-based Park Stewardship pilot program, with the goal of providing access to showers and bathrooms at the field houses in select parks, with peer stewards working to keep them clean.

It also calls for a review of services in the Downtown Eastside, and for the city to support the Vancouver police in their call for greater mental health services.

The city’s park board managed to convince a number of campers to move into Single Room Occupancy (SRO) hotel rooms in August, but the number of homeless people and tents in the park has been climbing since then.

The Vancouver police have linked the park to growing crime and disorder in the DTES, arguing that it acts as a “magnet” for criminal elements.

