Bolivia’s president claims to be victim of a ‘coup’ as election dispute protests grow

Send this page to someone via email

Bolivian President Evo Morales said Wednesday his opponents are trying to stage a coup against him as protests grow over a disputed election he claims he won outright, while a nearly finished vote count had him teetering on the threshold between getting the win or having to go to a runoff.

The leftist leader needs a 10 percentage-point margin over his closest rival to avoid a December runoff in which he could risk being defeated by a united opposition in his bid for a fourth consecutive term in office.

The vote count Wednesday had him with a 9.81 percentage point lead with just 2.58 per cent of the votes from Sunday’s election left to count. He led former President Carlos Mesa 46.67 per cent to 36.86 per cent.

READ MORE: Indigenous groups in Ecuador score big win as Moreno scraps fuel subsidy

Story continues below advertisement

Authorities said Wednesday that the count had been stalled again because attacks on vote-count centres in three regions had prevented final tabulation of results.

Morales, Bolivia’s first indigenous president and the region’s longest-ruling leader, repeated his claim that he won outright and said his opponents were conspiring to oust him.

“I want to denounce to the people and the world that a coup d’etat is underway,” Morales said at a news conference at which he did not take any questions. “The right wing has prepared it with international support.”

0:51 Several people killed in Chile riots after Santiago set alight by demonstrators Several people killed in Chile riots after Santiago set alight by demonstrators

Morales did not specify where the alleged international support for the coup is coming from, but he regularly rails against U.S. imperialism in Latin America.

He cited the burning by protesters of electoral offices in two cities where votes are being tallied as proof of the coup. Protesters also burned ballots in a third city.

“We are waiting for a report from the Electoral Tribunal, although the TREP (a quick count) has already said that we won,” the president said.

The tribunal’s quick count webpage, whose results are not binding, showed Morales with a 10.1 percentage point lead over Mesa, with about 96% of polling place counts verified Wednesday.

1:48 Ecuador President withdraws ‘Decree 833’ to end violent protests Ecuador President withdraws ‘Decree 833’ to end violent protests

Story continues below advertisement

“If there is anyone who breaks the constitutional order it is Evo Morales,” Mesa said later in the day. “It’s clear that there’s a gigantic fraud going on.”

Opposition leaders have called on Bolivians to defend “the citizen vote and democracy” in the streets against suspicions of fraud by Morales’s party, while backers of the president marched in the capital Wednesday to show their support for the leader.

Suspicions of electoral fraud rose when officials abruptly stopped releasing results from the quick count of votes hours after the polls closed Sunday with Morales topping the eight other candidates, but also falling several percentage points short of the percentage needed to avoid the first runoff in his nearly 14 years in power.

Yet, the president claimed an outright victory late Sunday, telling supporters that the votes still to be counted — largely from rural areas where he is most popular — would be enough to give him an outright victory.

READ MORE: ‘Chile has woken up’: Protesters reject president’s apology, continue rioting

That set off an uproar among the opposition and expressions of concern by international monitors.

Story continues below advertisement

The observer mission of the Organization of American States asked for explanations and the European Union and the U.N. expressed concern about the electoral process and called for calm. The United States and Brazil, among others, also expressed concerns.

Michael G. Kozak, acting U.S. assistant secretary of state for the Western Hemisphere, warned Wednesday that Bolivian authorities will be held accountable if the process isn’t fair.

“I think you will see pretty strong response from the whole hemisphere, not just the U.S.,” Kozak said during a House hearing.

1:32 Police and protesters clash at Chile demonstration Police and protesters clash at Chile demonstration

In Caracas, Venezuela’s socialist president, Nicolas Maduro, voiced support for his ally Morales.

“It is a coup d’etat foretold, sung and, one can say, defeated,” he said.

The crisis was aggravated by the resignation of the vice-president electoral council, Antonio Costas, who said he disagreed with the decision to interrupt transmission of the vote count.

On Tuesday, the Andean nation saw a second night of violent protests in several cities. Then on Wednesday, a strike that mostly affected transportation erupted in Santa Cruz, the most populous eastern region and an opposition stronghold, while Morales supporters clashed with his foes in one of the city’s slums.

Protesters in other regions announced that they would join to demand respect for the vote.

Story continues below advertisement