Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

‘Chile has woken up’: Protesters reject president’s apology, continue rioting

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 23, 2019 5:14 pm
A demonstrator is detained by the police during a protest in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
A demonstrator is detained by the police during a protest in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Esteban Felix

Tens of thousands of protesters have taken to the streets Chile’s capital as an apology and promises of reform from President Sebastian Pinera failed to quell turmoil that has led to looting, rioting and at least 18 deaths.

Many protesters are waving the national flag and shouting: “Chile has woken up!” Others are clashing with riot police and the country also faced a general strike on Wednesday.

READ MORE: 7 dead in riots, Chilean state of emergency extended nationwide

The unrest was triggered last week by a relatively minor rise in subway fares. But it escalated with demonstrators seeking improvements in education, health care and wages in one of Latin America’s wealthiest nations.

Pinera announced economic reforms Tuesday night, including an increase in state pension and a minimum wage hike.

Story continues below advertisement

But the announcement failed to calm anger in the streets.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
ChileSantiagoSebastian Pinerachile protestsChile lootingChile ProtestChile reformsChile RiotChile subway
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.