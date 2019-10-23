‘Chile has woken up’: Protesters reject president’s apology, continue rioting

Send this page to someone via email

Tens of thousands of protesters have taken to the streets Chile’s capital as an apology and promises of reform from President Sebastian Pinera failed to quell turmoil that has led to looting, rioting and at least 18 deaths.

Many protesters are waving the national flag and shouting: “Chile has woken up!” Others are clashing with riot police and the country also faced a general strike on Wednesday.

Pinera announced economic reforms Tuesday night, including an increase in state pension and a minimum wage hike.

But the announcement failed to calm anger in the streets.