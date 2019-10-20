Menu

Protests in Chile continue despite fare hike cancellation

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 20, 2019 11:48 am
Updated October 20, 2019 11:55 am
A protester kicks a tear gas canister launched by police during a protest in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. .
A protester kicks a tear gas canister launched by police during a protest in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. . (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

Protests in Chile have spilled over into a new day even after the president cancelled a subway fare hike that prompted massive and violent demonstrations.

READ MORE: Bolsonaro says Brazil will accept planes from Chile to fight Amazon fires

The governor of the Santiago region says three people died in a fire at a looted supermarket early Sunday. It’s one of 60 Walmart-owned outlets that have been vandalized and the company says many stores aren’t opening.

At least two airlines have cancelled flights into the capital.

Police and protesters clash at Chile demonstration
Police and protesters clash at Chile demonstration

President Sebastian Pinera announced Saturday night he was cancelling a subway fare hike imposed two weeks ago. It had led to major protests that included rioting that caused millions of dollars in damage to vandalized subway stops, office buildings and stores.

A state of emergency and curfew remains in effect for six Chilean cities.

