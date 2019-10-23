Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Lighthouse Mission says it’ll be forced to close over winter without a new boiler

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 23, 2019 6:02 pm
Lighthouse Mission is raising money to pay for a new boiler.
Lighthouse Mission is raising money to pay for a new boiler. lighthousemission.ca

A Winnipeg soup kitchen that’s been helping to feed the city’s homeless and vulnerable population for more than a century says it’s now in need of some help of its own.

Lighthouse Mission needs to raise tens of thousands of dollars to replace a broken boiler in their 106-year-old building on Main Street.

Without it, the not-for-profit says it won’t be able to stay open this winter.

“This couldn’t have come at a worse time,” said Lighthouse Mission’s Beverly Ajtay, in a release Wednesday.

“We are supposed to be a warm, safe place for those in our community to receive meals, love and spiritual care and right now we are not able to provide that warmth.”

READ MORE: Should Winnipeg’s homeless camps stay up? Councillors weigh in

Lighthouse said their current boiler was put out of commission over safety concerns following a recent inspection that found a significant leak.

Story continues below advertisement

Initial estimates put the cost of a new boiler between $45,000 and $58,000.

“This was unexpected,” said Ajtay.

“We don’t have the extra finances in the budget needed for this.”

Lighthouse Mission feeds 300 people a day — an average of 11,000 meals a month — and extends its hours during the winter months to provide a place for vulnerable people to warm up.

Donations can be made online at lighthousemission.ca or by calling 204-943-9669.

Lighthouse Mission hosts Empty Plate Fundraiser for summer donations
Lighthouse Mission hosts Empty Plate Fundraiser for summer donations
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
HomelessFundraiserMain StreetSoup KitchenLighthouse MissionBoiler
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.