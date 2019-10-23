Saint John warns of flooded roads after heavy rain

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Saint John has issued a warning to commuters after heavy rain on Wednesday caused localized flooding in areas of the city.

Closures have been reported in the following locations:

King’s Square South at the Irving Oil building

260 Prince William St.

855 Bayside Dr.

McAllister Drive at Majors Brook Drive

Haymarket Square at Marsh Street

The corner of Union and Queen streets

The city is reminding motorists to keep their headlights on, drive with extreme caution, reduce speed and avoid areas with flooding.

Drivers are reminded to respect all signage and road barricades.

