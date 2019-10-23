Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Saint John warns of flooded roads after heavy rain

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 23, 2019 3:30 pm
Updated October 23, 2019 3:31 pm
Saint John is warning motorists to exercise caution due to flooding after heavy rains.
Saint John is warning motorists to exercise caution due to flooding after heavy rains. File Photo / Getty Images

The City of Saint John has issued a warning to commuters after heavy rain on Wednesday caused localized flooding in areas of the city.

Closures have been reported in the following locations:

  • King’s Square South at the Irving Oil building
  • 260 Prince William St.
  • 855 Bayside Dr.
  • McAllister Drive at Majors Brook Drive
  • Haymarket Square at Marsh Street
  • The corner of Union and Queen streets

READ MORE: Heavy rain, flooding kills 8 in Egypt

The city is reminding motorists to keep their headlights on, drive with extreme caution, reduce speed and avoid areas with flooding.

Drivers are reminded to respect all signage and road barricades.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
FloodingWeatherTrafficSaint JohnRoad SafetyCity Of Saint JohnSaint John floodingSaint John weatherflooding on roadsSaint John flooding on roadsSaint John road safetySaint John traffic
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.