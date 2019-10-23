Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario government increases limit for small claims court to $35,000

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 23, 2019 11:34 am
Ontario small claims court in Brampton.
Ontario small claims court in Brampton. Google Street View

TORONTO – Ontario is increasing the maximum claim that can be filed in small claims court to $35,000.

The government says currently any claim over $25,000 has to proceed in the Superior Court of Justice.

The goal is to get cases resolved more quickly than in the higher courts, which can take years.

READ MORE: Probation officers ineligible to sit on juries in Ontario, judge rules

It will also allow people to hire paralegals, law students, or self-represent instead of spending money to hire a lawyer.

Attorney General Doug Downey says the changes take effect Jan. 1, 2020.

The claims limit of $25,000 has been in place since 2010 when it was increased from the previous $10,000.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Ontario governmentOntario courtsmall claims courtOntario Attorney-GeneralDoug Downeysmall claimsOntario small claims courtsmall claims court limit
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.