Canada

Man shot near gas station in Abbotsford

By John Copsey CKNW
Posted October 23, 2019 1:27 am
Updated October 23, 2019 1:44 am
.
Shane MacKichan

Abbotsford police are investigating a shooting near an Esso station in the 31700 block of South Fraser Way Tuesday night.

In a statement, Abbotsford Police Department Constable Judy Bird says a man in his 20s is injured.

The seriousness of his injuries is not known.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that at the time of the shooting, a black SUV believed to be driven by the shooting victim peeled out of the parking lot of the Esso station at 31755 S Fraser Way, hitting a Honda Civic in its haste to escape.

Shane MacKichan
Shane MacKichan Shane MacKichan
Shane MacKichan
Shane MacKichan Shane MacKichan

The occupants of the Civic are reportedly shaken, but unharmed.

The black SUV was later spotted parked outside the emergency entrance of the Abbotsford Regional Hospital. Yellow police tape could be seen surrounding the vehicle in the area where it was parked.

Shane MacKichan
Shane MacKichan Shane MacKichan
Shane MacKichan
Shane MacKichan Shane MacKichan
Shane MacKichan
Shane MacKichan Shane MacKichan

Meanwhile, Abbotsford police are also investigating a burning, abandoned vehicle near Queen Avenue and Peardonville Road.

Shane MacKichan
Shane MacKichan Shane MacKichan
Shane MacKichan
Shane MacKichan Shane MacKichan

It’s not known if the burning vehicle is linked to the shooting incident.

South Fraser Way is closed between Hilltout Street and Janzen Street and to the north to Union Avenue.

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
