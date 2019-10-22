Menu

Canada

Mayor announces new fire station for West Kelowna

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted October 22, 2019 11:49 pm
The City of West Kelowna has secured two properties for a new fire hall. . File / Global News

West Kelowna will be getting a new fire station.

Mayor Gord Milsom announced on Tuesday that the city has agreed to purchase two properties on Harmon Road, where the Lakeview Heights Station #32 will be relocated.

“This station has served its community well for decades; however, the current location and state of the building is past its life expectancy and can no longer accommodate the needs of the growing community,” the city said in a news release.

The location of the new fire station is within an area that ensures the travel distances meet the requirements of insurance providers, according to the city.

Now that the property has been secured, West Kelowna will start a rezoning process for the land.

Although a timeline for construction has not been determined, the city hopes to start the detailed design of the new fire station in 2020.

