Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Prescott left with serious injuries: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 22, 2019 8:28 pm
The pedestrian was seriously injured, and needed to be transported to hospital by Ornge air ambulance.
The pedestrian was seriously injured, and needed to be transported to hospital by Ornge air ambulance. Global News File photo

A pedestrian needed to be airlifted out of Prescott, Ont. on Tuesday after they were struck by a vehicle, OPP say.

READ MORE: OPP looking for vehicle in cyclist hit-and-run in Prescott

According to an OPP news release, the collision happened at the CN railway tracks on Boundary Street in Prescott.

OPP did not specify a time for the collision and did not respond to a request for further comment.

Story continues below advertisement

The pedestrian was seriously injured, and needed to be transported to hospital by Ornge air ambulance, while the driver was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

OPP closed Boundary Street on Tuesday for a short period of time, but the road was reopened just after 4 p.m.

ORNGE Helicopter transports injured patient from tourist bus crash on Hwy. 401 near Prescott
ORNGE Helicopter transports injured patient from tourist bus crash on Hwy. 401 near Prescott

Police would not give any more details about the incident, saying the investigation is currently ongoing.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Pedestrian CollisionPrescottOrnge Air Ambulancepedestrian accidentOrnge Aircar accident boundary streetcollision prescottOPP prescottornge prescottPrescott accidentprescott ornge air
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.