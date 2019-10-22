Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Prescott left with serious injuries: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian needed to be airlifted out of Prescott, Ont. on Tuesday after they were struck by a vehicle, OPP say.

According to an OPP news release, the collision happened at the CN railway tracks on Boundary Street in Prescott.

OPP did not specify a time for the collision and did not respond to a request for further comment.

COLLISION: Boundary Rd between Linda St & Churchill Rd E #Prescott: Roadway blocked. #OPP on scene. ^aw — OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) October 22, 2019

The pedestrian was seriously injured, and needed to be transported to hospital by Ornge air ambulance, while the driver was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

OPP closed Boundary Street on Tuesday for a short period of time, but the road was reopened just after 4 p.m.

Police would not give any more details about the incident, saying the investigation is currently ongoing.