Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Prescott left with serious injuries: OPP

A pedestrian needed to be airlifted out of Prescott, Ont. on Tuesday after they were struck by a vehicle, OPP say.
According to an OPP news release, the collision happened at the CN railway tracks on Boundary Street in Prescott.
OPP did not specify a time for the collision and did not respond to a request for further comment.
The pedestrian was seriously injured, and needed to be transported to hospital by Ornge air ambulance, while the driver was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
OPP closed Boundary Street on Tuesday for a short period of time, but the road was reopened just after 4 p.m.
Police would not give any more details about the incident, saying the investigation is currently ongoing.
COMMENTS