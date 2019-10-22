Menu

Crime

Police investigating ‘serious’ assault at Midland home: Southern Georgian Bay OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 22, 2019 5:08 pm
Updated October 22, 2019 5:09 pm
If the vehicle is observed, police advise the public not to approach it and to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
If the vehicle is observed, police advise the public not to approach it and to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. Nick Westoll / Global News File

Officers are investigating a “serious” assault that occurred in a Midland home on Saturday morning, Southern Georgian Bay OPP say.

According to police, one person was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from a residence on Princess Street.

READ MORE: 35-year-old charged with impaired driving in Midland, OPP say

Officers say they’re seeking the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle that was taken from the scene.

Police describe the vehicle as a grey 2011 Ford Escape with the Ontario licence plate CKAC 241.

READ MORE: 31-year-old charged with unlawfully being in Midland apartment, OPP say

If the vehicle is observed, police advise the public not to approach it and to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
