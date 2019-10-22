Conservative Scott Reid in Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston wins in landslide victory

The race in Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston wasn’t even close as Conservative incumbent Scott Reid won another term.

Reid won about 48 percent of the vote, or 29,405 votes, in the largely rural riding. His closest rival, Liberal Kayley Kennedy, ended up with 14,926 votes.

The Conservative incumbent was first elected to parliament in 2000.

“I guess my main thought about being re-elected is it’s an honour to be doing this,” Reid said.

“The issues change somewhat from one election to the next, but the need to be an honest representative and to reflect what your voters want — all of them, including the ones that voted against you — is paramount, should be paramount in the mind of any MP.”

4:13 Federal election breakdown with Queen’s political expert Kathy Brock Federal election breakdown with Queen’s political expert Kathy Brock

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Reid pointed to some of the advantages of a minority government.

“A minority government provides some opportunities to get some things on the agenda that were not on the government’s agenda,” he said. “You become more sensitive to the needs of others when you might be facing the voters tomorrow, so that’s a good thing, and that provides some opportunities that I think were absent in the last government.

“Hopefully that will result in a more responsive government than I think we had over the past four years.”

1:05 Federal Election 2019: Scheer defends performance after failing to unseat Trudeau Federal Election 2019: Scheer defends performance after failing to unseat Trudeau

Among Reid’s top priorities are improvements to broadband connectivity in rural areas and getting defibrillators into RCMP cruisers.

In third place was the NDP’s Satinka Schilling with 8,678 votes, while Stephen Kotze of the Green party and Matthew Barton of the People’s Party of Canada finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Twitter mentions per candidate

View link »