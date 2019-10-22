Saskatoon’s 8th urban reserve takes step forward

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon took a step forward in welcoming its eighth urban reserve on Tuesday.

A formal signing ceremony was held between the City of Saskatoon and Kahkewistahaw First Nation to clear a path to designate the land at 1215 Claypool Dr.

Kahkewistahaw First Nation Chief Evan B.G. Taypotat said they are proposing a land development in the Hampton Village business park.

“We firmly believe that economic development is where Kahkewistahaw’s sovereignty lies,” Taypotat said in a statement.

“If we can make jobs, we employ our people. If we employ our people, they make money. If a person has money for their family, they have opportunity. If they have opportunity, then we leave the affect of residential school in the past.”

Councillors from Kahkewistahaw First Nation and Saskatoon have signed an agreement to create a new urban reserve in the city.

Both city council and the Saskatoon board of police commissioners approved agreements with Kahkewistahaw on the municipal requirements for urban reserve designation.

“We can be proud as a community that the Kahkewistahaw First Nation saw opportunity in Saskatoon for a partnership and committed to work with the city to spur investment and opportunity,” Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark said in a press release.

“Creating a new urban reserve in Saskatoon is a sign of strength for our city.”

The agreements address municipal and police services the city will provide, service fees the First Nation will pay the city in lieu of property taxes, and compatible land-use and development standards.

The federal government has the final say on the decision to designate the urban reserve, city officials said.

Kahkewistahaw First Nation is located approximately 15 kilometres north of Broadview, Sask., and has roughly 2,000 members on and off-reserve.