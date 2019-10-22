Montreal mayor plans to hold Liberals accountable for Pink Line support

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is happy to see the Liberals re-elected, saying she plans on holding them accountable to their promise of support for the Pink Line metro project.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Plante recalled the Liberals’ “very clear and loud” support of the proposed transit plan.

The Pink Line project would connect Montreal North to the southwest end of the city and the subway system. It would depend in large part on federal funding. This project proposal was one of Plante’s central promises during her mayoral campaign.

“I will definitely continue to ask for financial resources for things like green infrastructure and purchasing green lands like the Parc de l’Ouest,” Plante said. “I want to seize every opportunity I have to make a difference for Montreal in terms of the environment.”

The mayor said she even planned on asking Trudeau for some of those two billion trees he said his government plans on planting.

Environmental initiatives such as public transit projects and green spaces aren’t Plante’s only focus when it comes to what she plans on lobbying the federal government on — she is also concerned with housing and the economic development of the city.

Plante expressed her satisfaction with the election results, adding she doesn’t necessarily believe a minority government will deter promises made to Montreal by the Liberals now that they have less power.

When asked if working with a minority government might affect her relationship with Ottawa, she said she “sees opportunities there,” explaining that she plans on also lobbying the NDP who have also expressed their support for the pink line.

The Montreal mayor also said a minority government can be a good thing in that the party in power will be held more accountable.

As for the Bloc Québécois’ success in Quebec, she said she looks forward to working with them.

