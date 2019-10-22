York police searching for 3 suspects in Vaughan armed home invasion

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police are looking for three suspects who allegedly broke into a Vaughan home and pointed a gun at the homeowner.

Officers responded around 1 p.m. on Monday to the area of Rutherford Road and Vaughan Mills Road.

They said a concerned citizen called to report that three male suspects wearing masks had broken into a home before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

Police said when officers arrived, a female victim said three men broke into her home, one of which pointed a gun at her. She said they searched the place before leaving.

Police confirmed there were signs of forced entry.

Anyone with video surveillance or who may have witnessed the incident are asked to call police at 1-88-876-5423, ext 6631 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

