Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton man charged for allegedly tagging dumpster with ‘hate/bias’ speech

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 22, 2019 3:12 pm
Hamilton police say they arrested a man in the city centre for allegedly spraying hate graffiti on a dumpster.
Hamilton police say they arrested a man in the city centre for allegedly spraying hate graffiti on a dumpster. File / Global News

Police are charging a Hamilton man they say was caught spray-painting a dumpster with Nazi symbols in the city centre last weekend.

According to investigators, officers got a call out to a location near Emerald Street North and King Street East around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Witnesses reported that a man was spray-painting Nazi symbols.

READ MORE: Police arrest 40-year-old man in Hamilton hate graffiti investigation

Upon arrival, police observed swastikas and SS lightning bolt symbols as well as hate/bias-related speech sprayed with black paint on the outside of a garbage bin.

Not long after, officers say they caught up with a man hiding behind a dumpster holding evidence “placing him at the scene.”

As a result, detectives have charged 33-year-old Hamilton resident Shane Gorman with mischief under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say this is the second case of hate graffiti vandalism case they’ve been dealing with in the past seven days.

Last Thursday, a 40-year-old Hamilton man was also charged with mischief after police accused him of painting hate graffiti near the base of the escarpment at the James Street stairs. He was also charged with mischief under $5,000.

READ MORE: Hamilton police investigate ‘hate bias harassment’ at Jackson Square

Police say there were four separate cases of vandalism in the area of James Street South and the Claremont Access, as well as another case of hate-based vandalism in the area of King St. West and Wentworth St. North late last month.

Any with information is asked to call police at 905-546-4725, reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip anonymously online.

Students expelled from private school over neo-Nazi posts
Students expelled from private school over neo-Nazi posts
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
HamiltonHamilton Policehate speachhate based graffiti emerald street northhate based graffiti king street northhate graffiti on dumpsternazi symbols hamiltonswastikas hamilton
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.