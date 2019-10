Send this page to someone via email

An armed man stole an ambulance in Oslo on Tuesday and hit several people as he drove away, Norwegian police told Reuters.

The man was later apprehended, police added.

#Oslo Vi har kontroll på en ambulanse som ble stjålet, av en bevæpnet mann. Det ble avfyrt skudd for å stanse gjerningsmannen, han er ikke kritisk skadd. Oppdatering vil komme. — OPS Politiet Oslo (@oslopolitiops) October 22, 2019

It did not say whether the incident was being treated as a deliberate attack. Information about the extent of injuries was not immediately provided.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come.