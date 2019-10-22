Menu

Sports

Washington Capitals visit the Calgary Flames

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 22, 2019 3:26 am

Washington Capitals (6-2-2, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Calgary Flames (5-4-1, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the Washington Capitals.

Calgary went 50-25-7 overall and 26-10-5 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Flames averaged 3.6 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes per game.

Washington went 48-26-8 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 24-15-2 on the road. The Capitals scored 49 power play goals with a 20.8% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Flames Injuries: Andrew Mangiapane: day to day (undisclosed).

Capitals Injuries: None listed.

Story continues below advertisement

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
HockeyNHLCalgary FlamesNational Hockey LeagueCalgary SportsFlamesCalgary HockeyFlames hockey
