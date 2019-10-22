Liberal Karen McCrimmon wins Ottawa riding of Kanata-Carleton

Send this page to someone via email

Liberal Karen McCrimmon has re-taken the Ottawa riding of Kanata-Carleton, Global News has declared.

The former Canadian Forces lieutenant colonel was leading by nearly 3,700 votes over her closest challenger, Conservative Justina McCaffrey, with nearly 98 per cent of polls reporting.

McCrimmon won the riding with 51 per cent of the vote in 2015.

McCaffrey faced a few controversies on the campaign trail. She was seen in a video with far-right media personality Faith Goldy in which she pitched a reality show.

The party said the video was shot in 2013, before Goldy aired extreme views, adding that the pair hadn’t seen each other in several years.

In another video from 2018, McCaffrey took issue with Justin Trudeau’s “preoccupation with the French.”

“For example, the Quebec people,” she said in the video.

She later apologized for those comments.

McCrimmon was also facing off against NDP candidate Melissa Coenraad, Green candidate Jennifer Purdy and Scott Miller of the People’s Party of Canada.

The Liberals are projected to form a minority government. As of 1 a.m. ET, the party was leading or elected in 155 seats.

The Conservatives were in second place, leading or elected in 122 while the Bloc Québécois were leading or elected in 32 seats.

— With files from the Canadian Press

