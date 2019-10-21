Menu

Sports

Nik Bilic traded by Saskatchewan Rush to Vancouver Warriors

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 21, 2019 7:44 pm
Saskatchewan Rush defense Nik Bilic hits Rochester Knighthawks defense Scott Campbell during the NLL final in Saskatoon on June 9, 2018. .
Saskatchewan Rush defense Nik Bilic hits Rochester Knighthawks defense Scott Campbell during the NLL final in Saskatoon on June 9, 2018. . Liam Richards / The Canadian Press

The Saskatchewan Rush traded veteran defender Nik Bilic on Monday to the Vancouver Warriors for a draft pick.

Bilic, 30, has spent the last six seasons with the Rush, helping the team win three National Lacrosse League (NLL) championships.

He appeared in 88 regular season games with the Rush and 13 playoff games, with 16 goals, 42 assists, 371 loose balls and 110 caused turnovers.

In 16 games during the 2018-19 season, Bilic had five assists and 61 penalty minutes.

“Nik is gritty, speedy and hard to play against; he makes our team better instantly,” Warriors head coach Chris Gill said Monday about the Burnaby, B.C., native.

“We look forward to Nik joining Vancouver and being a big part of our defense.”

The Rush will receive a 2nd round pick in the 2020 NLL Entry Draft for Bilic.

The Warriors had acquired the pick earlier in the day from the New England Black Wolves in exchange for forward Anthony Malcom.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Saskatoon SportsRegina SportsLacrosseSaskatchewan RushNLLNational Lacrosse LeagueRush LacrosseSaskatchewan Rush LacrosseVancouver Warriors
