Child struck by car outside school in Brampton: police

Peel police say a child has serious injuries after she was struck by a car in Brampton Monday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to a pedestrian struck at around 3:45 p.m., in the area of McVean Drive and Lexington Road, just outside of Walnut Grove Public School.

Paramedics rushed the child, who is reportedly under the age of 10, to hospital in serious condition.

Police said the driver remained on scene.

The intersection is closed off as the investigation is ongoing.

It is not clear what, if any charges, will be laid.