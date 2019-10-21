Menu

Canada

Child struck by car outside school in Brampton: police

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted October 21, 2019 5:06 pm
Updated October 21, 2019 5:07 pm
Peel police say a child was struck in Brampton on Monday.
Peel police say a child was struck in Brampton on Monday. Global News

Peel police say a child has serious injuries after she was struck by a car in Brampton Monday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to a pedestrian struck at around 3:45 p.m., in the area of McVean Drive and Lexington Road, just outside of Walnut Grove Public School.

Paramedics rushed the child, who is reportedly under the age of 10, to hospital in serious condition.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the driver remained on scene.

The intersection is closed off as the investigation is ongoing.

It is not clear what, if any charges, will be laid.

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
peel regional policepeel policePedestrian Struck BramptonChild Struck Brampton
