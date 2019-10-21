Menu

Politics

Ontario government seeks feedback on expanding prescription powers for nurses

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2019 2:26 pm
File photo of a nurse touching hand of a patient in hospital ward.
File photo of a nurse touching hand of a patient in hospital ward. File / Global News

TORONTO – The Ontario government is asking the public to weigh in on the idea of allowing nurses to prescribe some medications including contraceptives, immunizations and smoking cessation drugs.

The province has asked for public feedback on the changes outlined in a proposal from the College of Nurses of Ontario, which regulates the profession.

The proposal says nurses should also be empowered to prescribe drugs related to wound care and travel health.

The college says nurses could help provide quicker access to those medications and shorten wait times for certain services.

It also says relaxing prescribing rules for nurses could free up doctors and allow them to focus on more complex patient cases.

The government supports the proposal, with a spokeswoman for Health Minister Christine Elliott noting that broader prescription powers could improve convenience for patients.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Doug FordOntario politicsHealth CareOntario governmentFord governmentNursespc governmentOntario health careCollege of Nurses of OntarioOntario nursesCollege of Nursesnurses prescribing drugs
