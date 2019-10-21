Miley Cyrus under fire for telling women they ‘don’t have to be gay’

Miley Cyrus is under fire for remarks she made during an Instagram Live with boyfriend Cody Simpson on Sunday.
While discussing how she wasn’t “allowing anyone in” after her separation from ex Liam Hemsworth, Cyrus told women they “don’t have to be gay.”
“There are good men out there, guys, don’t give up,” she said. “You don’t have to be gay, there are good people with dicks out there, you just got to find them.
READ MORE: Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth split after being married less than a year
“You got to find a dick that’s not a dick, you know what I mean?”
“You don’t have to be gay,” Simpson says with a laugh.
“I always thought I had to be gay, because I thought all guys were evil, but it’s not true,” Cyrus says in the video. “There are good people out there that just happen to have dicks. I’ve only ever met one, and he’s on this live.”
Many people on Twitter felt Cyrus’ comments implied that being gay is a choice.
Cyrus responded to the criticism after the video went viral.
“I was talking sh– about sucky guys, but let me be clear, YOU don’t CHOOSE your sexuality. You are born as you are. It has always been my priority to protect the LGBTQ community I am a part of. Happy Monday!” Cyrus wrote.
Cyrus, founder of the Happy Hippie Foundation charity for homeless and LGBTQ2 youth, came out as pansexual and gender fluid in 2015.
READ MORE: Miley Cyrus denies cheating on Liam Hemsworth in Twitter rant
Following her relationship with Hemsworth, Cyrus vacationed with Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter in Italy.
The pair were photographed in Lake Como, where they were packing on the PDA in August.
Carter and Jenner, 35, announced that they had “decided to amicably separate” after reportedly getting married in Bali last June.
Carter and Cyrus split in September, only weeks after their relationship began.
READ MORE: Liam Hemsworth seeks to divorce Miley Cyrus after 7 months of marriage
In February, Cyrus spoke about the importance of her identity as a queer woman in a heterosexual relationship while she was still with Hemsworth.
“The reason that people get married sometimes can be old-fashioned, but I think the reason we got married isn’t old-fashioned — I actually think it’s kind of New Age,” Cyrus told Vanity Fair.
“We’re redefining, to be f–king frank, what it looks like for someone that’s a queer person like myself to be in a hetero relationship. A big part of my pride and my identity is being a queer person.
“What I preach is: people fall in love with people, not gender, not looks, not whatever. What I’m in love with exists on almost a spiritual level. It has nothing to do with sexuality. Relationships and partnerships in a new generation — I don’t think they have so much to do with sexuality or gender. Sex is actually a small part, and gender is a very small, almost irrelevant part of relationships.”
When speaking to Elle, Cyrus said: “I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women. People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f–king good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word.”
COMMENTS