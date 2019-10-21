Miley Cyrus under fire for telling women they ‘don’t have to be gay’

Send this page to someone via email

Miley Cyrus is under fire for remarks she made during an Instagram Live with boyfriend Cody Simpson on Sunday.

While discussing how she wasn’t “allowing anyone in” after her separation from ex Liam Hemsworth, Cyrus told women they “don’t have to be gay.”

Miley Cyrus denies cheating on Liam Hemsworth in Twitter rant

“There are good men out there, guys, don’t give up,” she said. “You don’t have to be gay, there are good people with dicks out there, you just got to find them.

“You got to find a dick that’s not a dick, you know what I mean?”

“You don’t have to be gay,” Simpson says with a laugh.

“I always thought I had to be gay, because I thought all guys were evil, but it’s not true,” Cyrus says in the video. “There are good people out there that just happen to have dicks. I’ve only ever met one, and he’s on this live.”

“Don’t give up, you don’t have to be gay, there are good dicks out there, you just have to find them” “I always thought I had to be gay because all guys are evil but that’s not true” – @MileyCyrus what's good? pic.twitter.com/y3yjUGpCSN — • (@bljcmie) October 21, 2019

Many people on Twitter felt Cyrus’ comments implied that being gay is a choice.

did miley cyrus just say with her whole chest “you don’t have to be gay there are good guys out there” like being gay is a choice i- — nico (@webofthewidow) October 21, 2019

miley really said “you don’t have to be gay there are good guys out there” like it’s a choice??? — lisa STREAM RUN AWAY (@jinieysus) October 21, 2019

Miley, this is so not it. Women don’t “have to be gay” because they “can’t find a good person with a d*ck”.

Don’t use the queer community as a stop-gap because you couldn’t find a boyfriend.

People aren’t queer because they “gave up” on men.

This is so insulting. pic.twitter.com/lAzcEjHRcB — Rosie Percy (@rosiepercy) October 21, 2019

Bro miley saying you don’t have to be gay there are good men out there….😩 my good sis about to be dragged ….Miley baby some people just are attracted to women and or men , not because men are dicks and. Ice versa…she actin up 😂😂😂😂 don’t mind her pic.twitter.com/fc5Bl8r04j — 😍 (@Thickleycyrus) October 21, 2019

Miley just said “you don’t have to be gay, there are good dicks out there” HELP — jasmine (@MileyRaySIay) October 21, 2019

Miley Cyrus saying 'you don't have to be gay' 🙄. — Sammijoknows 🇩🇲🇱🇨 (@SammijoKnows) October 21, 2019

“You don’t have to be gay, there’s good d*cks our there” 🙃 wow thanks Miley https://t.co/5SPj7kcJgw — 🏳️‍🌈 ✵Lycan Lauren🎃🦇⚰️ (@HeyVioletUK) October 21, 2019

from all the people in the world who could say this, miley is one of the last ones I could've thought of to try and invalidate queer women — alex ✨ (@bloomdariana) October 21, 2019

Cyrus responded to the criticism after the video went viral.

“I was talking sh– about sucky guys, but let me be clear, YOU don’t CHOOSE your sexuality. You are born as you are. It has always been my priority to protect the LGBTQ community I am a part of. Happy Monday!” Cyrus wrote.

Cyrus, founder of the Happy Hippie Foundation charity for homeless and LGBTQ2 youth, came out as pansexual and gender fluid in 2015.

Following her relationship with Hemsworth, Cyrus vacationed with Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter in Italy.

The pair were photographed in Lake Como, where they were packing on the PDA in August.

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter left their husbands for each other. 2019 has peaked. pic.twitter.com/nkMOKiECxY — Hanna Ines Flint (@HannaFlint) August 12, 2019

Carter and Jenner, 35, announced that they had “decided to amicably separate” after reportedly getting married in Bali last June.

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter are seen on September 14, 2019 at Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Wolf/Star Max/GC Images)

Carter and Cyrus split in September, only weeks after their relationship began.

In February, Cyrus spoke about the importance of her identity as a queer woman in a heterosexual relationship while she was still with Hemsworth.

“The reason that people get married sometimes can be old-fashioned, but I think the reason we got married isn’t old-fashioned — I actually think it’s kind of New Age,” Cyrus told Vanity Fair.

“We’re redefining, to be f–king frank, what it looks like for someone that’s a queer person like myself to be in a hetero relationship. A big part of my pride and my identity is being a queer person.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth are calling it quits

“What I preach is: people fall in love with people, not gender, not looks, not whatever. What I’m in love with exists on almost a spiritual level. It has nothing to do with sexuality. Relationships and partnerships in a new generation — I don’t think they have so much to do with sexuality or gender. Sex is actually a small part, and gender is a very small, almost irrelevant part of relationships.”

When speaking to Elle, Cyrus said: “I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women. People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f–king good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word.”