Crime

Police charge Fort Vermilion woman with 1st-degree murder

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted October 21, 2019 1:00 pm
Barry Lizotte, 57, was found dead by RCMP outside a residence in Fort Vermilion, Alta., on Oct. 17, 2019. . Supplied to Global News

RCMP have charged a 29-year-old woman with first-degree murder after a 57-year-old man was found dead in Fort Vermilion, Alta.

On Oct. 17, police were called to a residence in the hamlet at around 10:30 p.m, where Barry Lizotte was found dead outside.

According to police, the suspect was also at the scene when officers arrived.

Sandra Wapoose was arrested by police and charged with first-degree murder.

Lizotte’s family told Global News the pair was a couple. Police confirmed that the suspect and the deceased were “in a relationship at one point.”

Wapoose remains in custody and is due in Fort Vermilion Provincial Court on Nov. 5.

