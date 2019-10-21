Menu

Lifestyle

Adopt A Pal: Two dogs lounge around during rainy Monday

By Corey Callaghan Global News
Posted October 21, 2019 1:16 pm
Goldie Adopt A Pal Featured Photo .
Goldie Adopt A Pal Featured Photo . Global News

Every Monday on Adopt a Pal, Global News Morning features rescues in Manitoba to help them find forever homes.

This week, Manitoba Mutts Dog Rescue Inc. visits Global Winnipeg with two dogs looking for a new home.

Tillie is five months old and enjoys playing, and cuddling with her loved ones. She’s very active and is always looking for a treat.

Tillie relaxes with the grew of Manitoba Mutts while appearing Global News Morning’s Adopt A Pal.
Tillie relaxes with the grew of Manitoba Mutts while appearing Global News Morning’s Adopt A Pal. Global News

READ MORE: Adopt A Pal: Cuddly senior dog looking for her forever home

Story continues below advertisement

Goldie is a husky cross and about a year old. Goldie was injured a few months back, but is now doing some physio after a successful operation. Goldie gets along with the other dogs, is very gentle, and always on the lookout for a treat. Having husky in her, you can expect some barks when she is feeling chatty.

Goldie drops by Global News Morning for the latest edition of Adopt A Pal.
Goldie drops by Global News Morning for the latest edition of Adopt A Pal. Global News

Manitoba Mutts is always on the search for fosters to help take care of the dogs being rescued and are waiting to be adopted.

There is also a need for fosters who don’t have pets so the rescued injured animals or more independent animals can have their own space.

WATCH: Adopt A Pal: Manitoba Mutts Dog Rescue Inc. 

Adopt a Pal: Goldie & Tillie from Manitoba Mutts Dog Rescue Inc
Adopt a Pal: Goldie & Tillie from Manitoba Mutts Dog Rescue Inc
