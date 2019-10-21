Adopt A Pal: Two dogs lounge around during rainy Monday

Every Monday on Adopt a Pal, Global News Morning features rescues in Manitoba to help them find forever homes.
This week, Manitoba Mutts Dog Rescue Inc. visits Global Winnipeg with two dogs looking for a new home.
Tillie is five months old and enjoys playing, and cuddling with her loved ones. She’s very active and is always looking for a treat.
Goldie is a husky cross and about a year old. Goldie was injured a few months back, but is now doing some physio after a successful operation. Goldie gets along with the other dogs, is very gentle, and always on the lookout for a treat. Having husky in her, you can expect some barks when she is feeling chatty.
Manitoba Mutts is always on the search for fosters to help take care of the dogs being rescued and are waiting to be adopted.
There is also a need for fosters who don’t have pets so the rescued injured animals or more independent animals can have their own space.
