Shay Mitchell gives birth to 1st child following miscarriage

Pretty Little Liars actress Shay Mitchell and boyfriend Matte Babel have welcomed their first child.

Mitchell announced the news in an Instagram post on Sunday. She posted a photo of her daughter’s tiny finger wrapped around hers.

“Never letting go…” Mitchell captioned the photo.

Mitchell, 32, and Babel, 38, have been dating since January 2017.

In June, Mitchell announced she was pregnant with a topless Instagram photo featuring her baby bump.

“Does this mean I’m allowed to drive in the car pool lane at all times now?” she captioned the photo.

Babel posted a photo of Mitchell to Instagram the same day as his pregnant girlfriend.

“Watching the both of you grow over the past 6 months has been the most beautiful thing in the world,” he wrote.

The former MuchMusic VJ continued: “The strength, vulnerability and grace you’ve had during this pregnancy has left me in awe, you’re going to be an incredible mom…We’re lucky to have you, love you.”

Mitchell’s pregnancy announcement came five months after she revealed to fans that she had suffered a miscarriage at 14 weeks.

During the first episode of her YouTube series, Mitchell said the experience made her want to “hold on until I announced” the second pregnancy because it “didn’t go as I had hoped for and it was extremely difficult” the first time.

“When it happened, I was just completely blindsided by it,” she shared. “I still have those photos on my phone. I still have all the doctor visit (videos), and it’s weird because I haven’t looked at them but it’s not like I forgot about that happening.”

“Of course, I’m, like, super happy, but I still feel for the one that I lost,” the You star said.

On New Year’s Day 2019, Mitchell revealed in an Instagram story that she had miscarried and shared a picture of a sonogram with a broken heart emoji.

Shay Mitchell/Instagram

“We all have to deal with various struggles and challenges in life,” the actress from Mississauga, Ont., wrote. “The support and affection that so many of you show me lifts me up during even my darkest days, one of which happened last year after I miscarried and lost the child of my hopes and dreams.”

She continued: “In the spirit of the new year, I think that we need to remember that we are all on this journey together — in good times and in bad — and to remind ourselves that we seldom really know or understand the struggles and hardships that other people are going through. So, for 2019, let’s all try to be a little more compassionate, empathetic, patient, and thoughtful with each other.”

Shay Mitchell/Instagram